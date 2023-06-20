Kannapolis flooding leads to 30 people being evacuated

x
Local News

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Heavy rainfall in Cabarrus County forced dozens of people to be evacuated from their homes on Tuesday.

Officials said that 30 people were evacuated around Tiffany Drive in Kannapolis on Tuesday due to excessive flooding. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced from the flooding, according to officials.

RELATED: Flash flood warning issued due to heavy rains in Charlotte area

Several roads in Kannapolis have been closed due to flooding. These include:

  • Louise Aveune
  • Marie Avenue
  • Waldorf Drive
  • Mable Avenue
  • 22nd Street
  • Pine Street
  • Tiffany Drive
  • Cadillac Street
  • Pump Station Road

