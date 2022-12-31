Over 3,000 without power in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says

Power is expected to be restored in the area around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Duke Energy said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the company's outage map reported.

The outage was first reported just before noon Saturday with about 3,277 being impacted, officials said.

Power is expected to be restored in the area around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Duke Energy said.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Duke Energy officials for more information about the outage.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts