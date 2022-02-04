x
4 people hurt after crash outside of Uptown Charlotte, Medic says

One person faced life-threatening injuries and another was dealing with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people were taken to a hospital Friday night after a crash just outside of Uptown Charlotte.

Medic confirmed around 9:15 p.m. they were on the scene along East Independence Boulevard near Hawthorne Street, close to Independence Park. 10 minutes later, the agency released more information about the conditions of the patients.

MORE NEWS: NC Supreme Court strikes down proposed redistricting maps, calling them unconstitutional

One person taken from the scene faced life-threatening injuries while another had potentially serious injuries, according to Medic. The agency noted the remaining two patients were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for details on how the crash occurred, how many cars were involved, and other relevant information.

