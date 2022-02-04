4 people hurt after crash outside of Uptown Charlotte, Medic says

One person faced life-threatening injuries and another was dealing with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people were taken to a hospital Friday night after a crash just outside of Uptown Charlotte.

Medic confirmed around 9:15 p.m. they were on the scene along East Independence Boulevard near Hawthorne Street, close to Independence Park. 10 minutes later, the agency released more information about the conditions of the patients.

One person taken from the scene faced life-threatening injuries while another had potentially serious injuries, according to Medic. The agency noted the remaining two patients were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.