At least 4 injured after crane collapses inside building in Midtown Atlanta, fire officials say

ATLANTA — At least four people are injured after a crane collapsed inside of a building currently under construction along West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon, Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said.

The four people who were injured were all taken to Grady Hospital for treatment, where officials are calling their injuries "minor."

Atlanta Fire said they initially responded to a possible fire, but when they arrived noticed that a crane had collapsed and a total of seven employees were unaccounted for. A total of 11 people were effected by the collapse.

Officials said the crane collapsed due to a weight issue. It's not yet known which floor the crane was on, but 11Alive learned that floors one through nine are the parking garage, while floors nine and up are soon-to-be apartments.

West Peachtree Street is currently closed as Atlanta Police officers assist Atlanta Fire direct traffic around the scene due to building structure damage at 1020 Spring St. NW.

