Monroe PD: 4 juveniles arrested after chase, guns found in car

Police did not reveal the ages of the suspects. The vehicle was stolen from Charlotte, police said.

MONROE, N.C. — A police chase led to four juveniles being arrested on Monday.

An officer attempted to stop a stolen car on Monday around 12 p.m. on Old Concord Highway, according to the Monroe Police Department. The driver of the car did not stop and a chase began, according to police.

The car was later stopped using tire spikes, according to police. Four juveniles were arrested after the incident. Due to their age, police did not release their names or ages.

Police say the car was stolen from Charlotte. Two handguns belonging to the juveniles were found in the car as well.

The juveniles will be charged through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

