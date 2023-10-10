Monroe PD: 4 juveniles arrested after chase, guns found in car

MONROE, N.C. — A police chase led to four juveniles being arrested on Monday.
An officer attempted to stop a stolen car on Monday around 12 p.m. on Old Concord Highway, according to the Monroe Police Department. The driver of the car did not stop and a chase began, according to police.
The car was later stopped using tire spikes, according to police. Four juveniles were arrested after the incident. Due to their age, police did not release their names or ages.
Police say the car was stolen from Charlotte. Two handguns belonging to the juveniles were found in the car as well.
The juveniles will be charged through the Department of Juvenile Justice.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.