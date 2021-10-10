4 people dead in York County collision, troopers say

Troopers said the fatal crash occurred between two vehicles around 12:30 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker of I-77.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Four people are dead following a collision on Interstate 77 in York County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said the crash occurred between two vehicles around 12:30 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker.

A 2004 Chrysler 300 was moving in the wrong direction when it struck a 2015 Chrysler 200, the highway patrol said. All three passengers in the 2015 Chrysler 200 were killed, troopers confirmed.

One passenger in the 2014 Chrysler 300 was killed, and another was transported to an area hospital by EMS, troopers said.