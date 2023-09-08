4-year-old in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Belmont

Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and started providing aid to the child while waiting for paramedics.

BELMONT, N.C. — A 4-year-old is being treated at an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, Belmont Police confirmed.

It happened on Keener Boulevard near Parkdale Drive in Belmont around 3:45 p.m. The child was running across Keener Boulevard with his siblings when the vehicle struck him.

Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and started providing aid to the child while waiting for paramedics. The driver is cooperating with investigators, and has not been charged or publicly named.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Belmont Police Department's Traffic Sergeant Cody Willett at 704-825-3792.

