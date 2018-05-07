CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tens of thousands of people packed into uptown Charlotte Wednesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here's the condensed video of the 42nd annual SkyShow fireworks display at BB&T Ballpark:

It was a long night for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as people came pouring in and out of the Queen City streets.

CMPD added extra officers to deal with traffic and crowds at Romare Bearden Park. This year, CMPD barricaded the uptown Charlotte park to keep cars away from the festivities.

"I feel totally safe," a person in uptown Charlotte told NBC Charlotte.

Medic said they responded to four firework-related burn calls as of Wednesday night. One of the injuries was considered serious and paramedics transported the person to CMC Main, Medic said.

