43 jail supporters arrested outside of Mecklenburg County jail

The incident happened after a jail support group was given 4 hours to leave the property.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several people arrested outside of the Mecklenburg County Jail Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened after a jail support group, who had been stationed outside the jail to help anyone who has been arrested during the protests,  was given 4 hours to leave the property.

The request to disperse the supporters came after several complaints were filed about the jail supporters harassing visitors, employees, and impeding daily business operations, the sheriff's office reports. 

After the 4 hours expired, the jail supporters were given a dispersal order and those who didn't leave were arrested.

A total of 43 jail supporters were arrested as a result of the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed because I support the cause of reentry into the community as it is apart of my Mission and Vision for my agency," Sheriff McFadden said. "What I cannot support is an unsafe and disruptive environment for those conducting business at MCSO facilities. I now look forward to continuing positive dialogue with members of the community as we move past this unfortunate incident.”

