A light earthquake struck in the Gulf of Mexico about 120 miles southeast of Grand Isle, or about 160 miles southeast of New Orleans just before noon Sunday, according to the United State Geological Survey.

The quake was registered as 4.5 on the Richter Scale. The National Weather Service said there is no threat of a tsunami.

According to the Richter Scale, a quake of the magnitude between 4.0 and 4.9 is considered 'light' and can cause "Noticeable shaking of indoor objects and rattling noises. Felt by most people in the affected area. Slightly felt outside."

The National Weather Service was even asking if anyone in Louisiana felt the earthquake.

Apparently there was an earthquake a few minutes ago about 120 miles SE of Grand Isle or 160 mi SE of New Orleans. There is NO tsunami threat from this earthquake.



But we're curious... Did anyone feel it? #lawx #mswx https://t.co/hHg63A4jUm — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 6, 2018

