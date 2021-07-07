45-year-old Hickory man missing, believed to be suffering from dementia

Anyone with any information on Macon's possible whereabouts should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

HICKORY, N.C. — The search is on for Rodney Earl Macon, the 45-year-old man is missing and was last seen at 1037 3rd Street SE in Hickory.

Macon is listed as a Black male at 5'9 and 145 pounds was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts and black and white shoes. He is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, said N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with any information on his possible whereabouts should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

