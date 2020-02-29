CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after an Interstate 485 crash in west Charlotte late Friday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the outer loop lanes between Wilkinson Blvd and West Blvd near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport were closed because of a crash.

One person was killed in the crash, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police

Department confirmed.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A short time later, an unrelated crash was reported near the inner loop lanes of I-485 near Wilkinson.

