5 injured in crash on I-277, road closed

CMPD says the I-277 interloop at N. Graham Street is closed because of the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A multiple-injury crash has an inner loop on I-277 temporarily closed.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a crash on the I-277 inner loop near N Graham Street left multiple people injured on Wednesday. CMPD put an alert out about the crash around 11 p.m.

Medic transported five people from the crash for further medical treatment. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and four people suffered serious injuries.

Due to the crash, the inner loop at the crash area is closed at this time. There is no timetable for when it will reopen.

More information will be released on this crash when it is available.

