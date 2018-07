Five people have been rescued from a flooded business in north Charlotte, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte fire, the flooding had prevented them from being able to evacuate. All of the employees in the building were successfully rescued and no injuries were reported.

NBC Charlotte is on the scene

Water 8-12ft deep outside this recycling business off Atando Ave in North CLT. Five people safely rescued. Several others got themselves out of the business which was 3-4 ft under water as well. @TV_Evan gathering more details for @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/umzqoug8CV — Rachel Lundberg (@RachelLLundberg) July 24, 2018

