1. At least 15 injured after restaurant explosion in Canada

An explosion caused by "improvised explosive device" ripped through a restaurant in a mall in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, wounding 15 people, Canadian police said.

Peel Region police said "two suspects attended the scene," detonated the devices and fled.

2. Tepper flies to Charlotte to talk national anthem policy with players, source says

After being voted in as the next Carolina Panthers owner and attending the league meetings in Atlanta, David Tepper flew to the Queen City to discuss NFL's new national anthem policy with the players, a source told NBC Charlotte's Kelsey Riggs.

Tepper left the owner's meeting in Atlanta Wednesday and flew to Charlotte to hold the discussion between him and the Panthers' team captains and leaders.

Their discussion came right as the league announced on Wednesday that players and team personnel must “shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem” when they take the field during the national anthem.

3. Local leaders calling for inspection changes after classroom was cited for poor conditions

A North Mecklenburg High School teacher recently shared her story of deplorable learning conditions in her classroom by taking pictures of roaches, mold and asbestos.

“It’s sad that media has to find this or that teachers have to report this for us to find the deplorable shape of some of our schools,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Jim Puckett said.

Her claims were confirmed by a state health department inspection that also found pest droppings, leaky ceilings and run-down bathrooms.

4. Gas prices could hit $3 nationwide Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices are marching toward the $3 mark nationwide as the summer driving season begins.

"I think we could see three bucks on Memorial Day," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at gas-station finding app GasBuddy. "It's going to be really close."

Fuel prices were not expected to rise this high this year. But a constellation of factors have contributed to the spike, including rising oil prices, geopolitical developments and the strong economy.

At least 17 states were already at $3 per gallon as of Thursday, according to GasBuddy.

5. Low-flying jets bring rumbling noise across Charlotte

If you were one of the many Charlotteans that were startled by loud engine noises, you're not alone. According to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, several military jets are practicing their flyovers in preparation for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

