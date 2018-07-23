1. Jury selection to begin Monday in Jordyn Dumont murder case

It's been almost two years since 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont's body was found in a shallow grave near her family's home in Gaston County, and her accused killer, William McCullen, is set to stand trial in Cleveland County.

Officials say the selection of the jury could take up to three days, and the case was moved out of Gaston County because a judge agreed that it would be difficult for McCullen to get a fair trial due to the case's high-profile nature.

2. Ritz products recalled over Salmonella concerns

Various Ritz Cracker products are being voluntarily recalled throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, due to concerns about possible Salmonella contamination.

Mondelez Global LLC, the maker of Ritz products, announced the recall Saturday. The recall includes certain Riz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bitz products that contain whey powder as an ingredient. The company that supplies whey powder to the manufacturers of Ritz products recalled their whey powder due to salmonella concerns.

Consumers are advised to discard any products they may have that are included in the recall list. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day for more information.

3. Trump to Iranian president: 'Never ever threaten' U.S. again, or 'suffer consequences'

President Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged threats Monday as tensions between the two nations escalated as Washington prepares to re-impose economic sanctions following its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Trump tweeted Iran would face dire consequences for making hostile threats against the United States after Rouhani said that "American(s) must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

Trump responded with a tweet in capital letters that warned: "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

4. Police still searching for man who went missing after bicycle ride

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still searching for a 48-year-old man who went missing after a bike ride in south Charlotte last week. Charles Pfeiler was last seen leaving his home on Ashton Gate Drive last Wednesday on a gray Trek mountain bike.

Charles Pfeiler

He is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

5. 3 dead in 3 separate drownings at 3 NC beaches

It was a sad day at North Carolina beaches Sunday after reports of three separate drownings.

The first reported drowning happened at Wrightsville Beach around 11 a.m. A lifeguard stationed, just south of Johnnie Mercers Pier, noticed a man in distress in the water and immediately went in to rescue him, Wrightsville Fire chief, Glen Rogers told the Wilmington Star-News. Rescuers performed CPR on the man but were unsuccessful, the paper reported.

The second reported drowning was at Sunset Beach sometime before 2 p.m. A man drowned while he was trying to help another troubled swimmer, reports say.

The third reported drowning happened around 2:15 p.m., when a 20-year-old man died at Holden Beach, just east of the fishing pier, after he reportedly got caught in rip currents, the newspaper reports. Emergency responders say a surfer pulled a 20-year-old man from the water, but he died at the hospital.

