As the Florida panhandle endures the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, the Carolinas will need to keep an eye out for heavy rain and flooding this week.

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome.

NBC-affiliate WYFF in Greenville, S.C., is mourning the loss of its news crew.

According to the station's website, news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were both killed after a tree fell on their SUV while they were on-assignment Monday.

Recent pit bull attacks are putting neighbors on alert this Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was attacked by a family pit bull on Burke Circle in Mooresville. The latest attacks are fueling a debate over whether certain breeds should be regulated in North Carolina. NBC Charlotte found about 1,300 dog bites reported just last year in Mecklenburg County, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

Gamecock great and country star Darius Rucker reworked one of his classics into an anthem to celebrate America's fighting forces.

Rucker made an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to perform for an all-military themed show. It was timed for Fleet Week, where military docks in New York City for the Memorial Day weekend.

