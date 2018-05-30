Officials in McDowell County have issued a mandatory evacuation order following a landslide near the Lake Tahoma dam due to heavy rainfall associated with Alberto moving through the region.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, an engineer at the dam recommended a “Level 1 Emergency” around 1 a.m. McDowell County authorities issued the evacuation order saying the dam is in “imminent failure.”

The Queen City and its surrounding areas were battered by slammed by flash flooding and winds during Tuesday night's severe weather.

At one point in the night, tornado warnings were issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston and York counties before expiring at 9:15 p.m.

he Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old woman, who said her 11-month-old daughter was abducted Tuesday, admitted she made up the story.

The child, who was at the center of an Amber Alert, was later found dead near her home.

Roseanne Barr is back on Twitter hours after her racist tweet about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett led to the cancelation of her hit ABC show Roseanne.

On Tuesday night, Barr retweeted followers who called ABC's decision to ax her show hypocritical, and replied that she thought that the target of her tweet was "Saudi" and didn't realize the racist implications of her post.

Legislators in Raleigh began discussions on a new budget that includes raises for teachers.

The Democrats want to give teachers larger raises than their Republican counterparts are calling for but because of a procedural move by Republican leaders, there is little if anything Democrats can do.

The Republican leadership rolled out the budget as a conference report, meaning the Democrats cannot make amendments to it as it stands now.

