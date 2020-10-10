5-year-old girl dies days later after hit-and-run at Union County soccer field

The girl was one of three people injured after a juvenile driving a car, jumped a curb at a soccer field on Houndscroft Road in the Fieldstone Farms Community.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The 5-year-old girl who was treated for life-threatening injures in a hit-and-run at a soccer field has died, according to Union County Public Schools.

The girl was one of three people injured after a juvenile driving a car, jumped a curb at a soccer field on Houndscroft Road in the Fieldstone Farms Community in Indian Trail on October 3.

Witnesses said the driver began revving its engine when all of a sudden the car went into drive, hopping a curb. The witnesses said the three girls were sitting and playing on the other side of the hedge.

The teen fled the scene, but later was turned in by his parents into the UCSO Saturday night, according to deputies.

The girl was a student at Poplin Elementary. The school said they notified all parents this week of the student’s passing and school counselors were available if students or staff needed assistance.