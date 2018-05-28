IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A 5-year-old girl was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center after being attacked by a pit bull, according to a Mooresville town official.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the 100 block of Burke Circle in Mooresville a little after 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the dog continued to be aggressive and had to be subdued by Mooresville Fire and police officers until a local animal control arrived to take custody of the dog.

The girl was released from the hospital after being treated, the girl's family told NBC Charlotte.

The incident is still under investigation as of Sunday night.

