DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy is dead after what police say was an accidental shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 3850 Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain just after 1 p.m. and found the child shot.

A father and uncle were downstairs watching television when they heard what they described to be "a pop," investigators said. The men went upstairs to a bedroom and found the child shot in the face. Authorities said an 8-year-old boy accidentally fired a long gun and shot his brother in the face.

Emergency responders rushed the 6-year-old to the hospital where he died. The father, 29-year-old D'Onte Patterson, is facing charges for second degree murder and cruelty to children, according to DeKalb Police.