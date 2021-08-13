7 people injured by lightning on Grandfather Mountain

One person fell and suffered a head trauma resulting in the need to be airlifted to the hospital, according to emergency management.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — 7 people were injured in a lightning strike on Grandfather Mountain Friday, according to emergency management.

A thunderstorm moving over the area injured those who were atop MacRae Peak, according to the information released Friday via the National Weather Service.

One of those injured fell as a result of the lightning strike. This person suffered a head trauma that required airlifting by medical helicopter to a hospital. A second person suffered burns, according to the officials. The content of their injuries was not immediately known.

The other 5 have minor injuries, according to emergency management.

Lightning is a major cause of storm-related deaths and injuries in the United States, according to data from the National Weather Service. Between 2009 and 2018, the National Weather Service says an average of 243 people were injured annually by lightning. That same data said an average of 27 people died yearly.