CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the weather cools down, people are thinking about fall and Halloween, which, for some, means extravagant decorations.

However, a 72-year-old woman who puts up a large display every year on Sam Wilson Road is dealing with a scary reality. Police said someone caused $1,000 in damage to all of her decorations.

Rae Corliss told NBC Charlotte she’s been doing the Halloween decorations outside her home for about a decade, not for herself, but for the community.

She said because of vandalism, this will be her last year doing the display.

“Somebody just always has to spoil somebody else’s fun,” Corliss told NBC Charlotte.

Police said the crime happened sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“Knocked my witch down, took her head off, pulled her hair off, and took the pumpkin man’s heart out,” Corliss said. “Just made havoc of my Halloween decorations.”

Corliss said she had someone try to repair the damage, which totaled around $1,000.

“I’ve often thought that somebody might steal something out of the yard, but I didn’t think just to destroy it for the heck of it,” Corliss said. “You didn’t get a thing out of this, nothing, you just destroy something that somebody put a lot of hard work into.”

Corliss told NBC Charlotte she did the work for the community. She said she’s had people stop by to tell her they enjoy the display.

“I’ve had notes put in the mailboxes. I don’t do it for me; I do it for everybody else and the kids, the kids love it,” she said.

But, sadly, Corliss has had enough.

“I won’t do it anymore,” Corliss said. “Kind of breaks your heart, takes all the fun out of it, when you do all the work and then somebody tears it apart.”

No arrests have been made yet.

