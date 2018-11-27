CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, November 25 at 3:28 p.m., Central Division officers and Off-Duty traffic officers working the Panther’s game responded to the 400 block of West Morehead Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Fire and Medic responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian, 73-year-old Diane Babinec, to Atrium Health with life threatening injuries.

A member of the DWI Task Force was first on scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian was crossing West Morehead Street several feet behind her husband when she was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet SUV traveling east in the left lane.

The 19-year-old driver of the SUV was screened for impairment and no impairment was detected. According to officials, speed does not appear to be a factor. Alcohol use by the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

On Monday, November 26 at 12:21 p.m., the pedestrian died due to injuries from the crash. She was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health, and her next of kin has been notified.

This crash is still under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any person with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Officer M.R. Pressley at 704-432-2169.

