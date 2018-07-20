We will have more information tonight at 10 p.m.

TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. — Eight people are dead, seven were taken to the hospital and more first responders are still looking for other people after an amphibious boat capsized and sank into Table Rock Lake Thursday evening.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people were on board the boat in Table Rock Lake when a strong storm blew through the area at around 7 p.m. Rader said the boat capsized and he believed the incident was weather-related.

Rader said the passengers included children and a Stone County Sheriff's Deputy. Divers are on the scene searching for any possible victims.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KSDK