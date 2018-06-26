CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A child was hit after getting off a bus in east Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to a daycare center official.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call from Farm Pond KinderCare in the 5700 block of Farm Pond Lane. A school bus had stopped to let children get off when a vehicle hit an 8-year-old girl trying to cross the street, according to CMPD.

The girl was transported by Medic to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

According to a daycare center official, the child was hit near the daycare center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the following statement after the incident:

"CMS has the good care and support of the student and family involved in today’s accident at top of mind and hopes for the student’s speedy recovery. The district is deploying counseling support for the student, family, school community and staff involved. CMS is conducting an internal review to ensure safety procedures were followed and refers inquiries into the ongoing accident investigation to CMPD. CMS asks motorists to pay attention to school buses throughout the year, including the summer months as reading, enrichment and other programs for our community’s students are in session. The district reminds all motorists that lives depend on following safe driving guidelines and the traffic laws."

CMS said the crash is under investigation.

