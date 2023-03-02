CMPD searching for 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews

Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen on Thursday around 7 p.m. on Sardis Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews.

Phillip Hammond, 85, was reported missing on Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. According to CMPD, Hammond was last seen on Thursday before 7 p.m. leaving his home on Sardis Road.

Police say Hammond was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima the last time he was seen. The vehicle has the North Carolina license plate number JKY-1228.

Hammond is described as a white male, 5'11", 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and has white hair, balding with a comb-over. Officials say Hammond suffers from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Hammond is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts