CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic said at least nine people were taken to the hospital after getting sick in east Charlotte Sunday evening.

Medic responded to multiple calls in the 6300 and 6500 blocks of Four Seasons Lane in east Charlotte. Upon arrival, paramedics responded to over a dozen complaints of "general illness" symptoms and later transported nine people to CMC Main. Medic later said more patients may be taken to the hospital.

Medic did not say what prompted the patients to get sick but paramedics on scene reports there was a neighborhood event held in that area Saturday night.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said they are investigating how the community got sick.

