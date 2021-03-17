'We have no way to breathe' | Charlotte fire crews rescue 2 kids from burning apartment building

“Where are your parents?” asked the 9-1-1 dispatcher. “My mom’s at work, no one is here with us,” the 11-year-old replied.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department’s Engine 43 earned recognition Tuesday evening, for their fast-action in helping to pull two kids from their burning 2nd story apartment.

Also earning recognition, fire communications dispatcher TC Shuler, who remained calm, despite finding himself on the line with a frantic 11-year-old caller.

“Our house is on fire, help, please and I have a little brother, please,” the 11-year-old is heard saying on the 911 call released Wednesday.

While speaking with dispatcher Shuler, the little girl quickly shares her address, allowing Shuler to immediately get help on the way.

“Is everyone out of the apartment?” asked the dispatcher.

She replied, “No, we’re inside of it!”

“And the apartment is on fire?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, please help,” she replied, as screams and cries could be heard in the background.

Charlotte Fire said the fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pressley South End apartments, located near Barringer Drive, just south of Uptown Charlotte.

Fire officials said the cause was an unattended item left cooking. But inside, two children ages, 11 and 6, alone and trapped.

“Where are your parents?” asked the dispatcher.

“My mom’s at work, no one is here with us,” replied the 11-year-old.

Very proud of Engine 43 for the quick grab of these 2 kiddos from a second floor window this evening, by ground ladder, during a 2-Alarm Apartment fire off Rose Thorn Place.#cfdpride#CFDSTRONG pic.twitter.com/tDOyMRuAyu — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) March 17, 2021

Radio traffic on Broadcastify shows firefighters were on one scene in under four minutes, just as the little girl said the smoke was closing in.

“Please just help, me and my brother, we have no way to breathe,” she told the dispatcher.

Moments later, the kids spot the fire trucks as the 6-year-old can be heard screaming, “Yeah.” Both then frantically begin yelling, “Help! Help!”

Firefighters can be heard on Broadcastify, radioing, “I need your crew up here, command all companies, attempting to rescue 2 children, 2nd floor.”

The lives of two children, now saved, all thanks to a fast-acting team and one very brave little girl.

Firefighters also credit the little girl for knowing her address, which they say helped firefighters find her.

They say this story a good reminder for all parents to talk to their kids about emergency plans and about how important it is that kids memorize their address.