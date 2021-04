Two numbers are available to get you through to dispatch just in case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police say citizens will need to use one of two alternate numbers as the 911 system is facing some intermittent issues Thursday.

In a tweet, CMPD alerted citizens to the technical issues. While there weren't any details released about that those issues were, the department promised they were working to fix them.

@CMPD Emergency 911 is experiencing intermittent technical issues. Callers who have difficulty connecting are encouraged to call 704-336-7911 or 704-336-3237 if they cannot connect immediately to 911. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 22, 2021