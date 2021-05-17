View from plane shows ground-level view of massive New Indy plant

New Indy released several odor abatement-related plans Monday to meet the first of several federal and state deadlines.

CATAWBA, S.C. — This week marks the beginning of several deadlines New Indy Containerboard must meet after federal and state environmental regulators ordered the company to reduce hydrogen sulfide coming from its Catawba, South Carolina plant.

Both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) demanded changes following more than 17,000 complaints of a stinky odor coming from the plant.

New Indy must release a variety of plans detailing how its workers will reduce high levels of hydrogen sulfide, which, regulators said, is causing the foul odor.

On Monday afternoon, DHEC released several documents it received from New Indy.

WCNC Charlotte got the opportunity to get a bird's-eye view of New Indy's facility after pilot Doug Barnes volunteered to fly a reporter in his plane.

Ascending about 1,000 feet from ground level, the aerial view showed how massive New Indy's facility is compared to a ground-level view.

As the plane banked toward the Catawba River, Barnes pointed to an area where New Indy discharges its wastewater.

He does volunteer flights for the Catawba Riverkeeper, and he's concerned about the contents New Indy is discharging into the water.

The company said, in part, "We are reviewing both orders and intend to comply with both in good faith as soon as we are reasonably and safely able."

The company added they've already taken steps that, "indicate our activities are having a positive effect."