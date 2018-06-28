CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Olivia can't see much of what she's about to do. She likes it that way though.

“I honestly think if you can see what's coming, it's not as thrilling as finding it out for yourself,” Olivia Wilkerson told NBC Charlotte.

A group of teens involved in SEE Camp Abilities H2O decided which activity they wanted to partake in at the U.S. National Whitewater Center Wednesday and some of them chose whitewater rafting.

That means people like Olivia are exchanging the cane for a helmet and paddle.

The adventures are all part of a week-long summer camp under A Brighter Path Programs.

As much as this may seem challenging, the blind and visually impaired are up for the challenge.

“For some of them it's a little scary the first time, and then they realize it can be a lot of fun, and they will often use sounds of the waves, the drops and spins provides a lot of sensory input, so our campers who enjoy the rafting think it's quite a thrill even if they can't see it's coming,” Jay Hardwig, Manager with A Brighter Days Program told NBC Charlotte.

Those interested in hearing more about A Brighter Path Programs can click here for more information.

