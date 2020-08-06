The racial wound Floyd's death uncovered in this country is one many adults already knew about, but for the first time, kids are openly being exposed to it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The death of Minneapolis man George Floyd has sparked protests worldwide. Two weeks later, they still haven’t stopped.

“This is such a time of uncertainty,” said Dr Taren Coley, a psychiatrist at Hopeway. "First it was coronavirus and now we’re dealing with a different sort of pandemic.”

The racial wound Floyd's death uncovered in this country is one many adults already knew about, but for the first time, kids are openly being exposed to it.

"Kids are usually pretty intuitive, and they pick up on things that are going on around them," Dr. Coley said. "They might’ve heard something already.”

Dr. Coley said that’s why it’s important for parents to start the conversation about what’s happening.

"In this day and age where there's so much social media, so many different avenues for kids to get information, kids will start making up their own ideas about things," Dr. Coley said. "It's better that the information comes from the family member.”

Dr. Coley said parents should be honest.

“When it comes to George Floyd in particular, I think just saying something like, ‘he was killed by a police officer and that was wrong,’ and that can lead to bigger conversations about why is that, what is racism, what are injustices and going from there,” Dr. Coley said.

Of course, Dr. Coley said the approach should differ in maturity level.

“The way that you talk with your 5 year old would be different than the way you talk with your teenager about what’s going on," Dr. Coley said.

As far as going to protests, Dr. Coley said taking kids along is fine if you feel safe being there.

“These are things that will last with them that they're going to remember and help shape and formulate the person that they’ll be," Dr. Coley said.