Charlotte man hosts block party to get more people to buy homes

One of Winston Robinson's passions is helping boost homeownership within the Black community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Block parties are a popular way to bring the community together with food, fun, and festivities. But one such party held in Charlotte on Saturday also offered financial resources aimed at boosting homeownership.

Winston Robinson, the founder of the Applesauce Group, hosted the "A Vibe Called Fresh" block party on West Trade Street on Saturday.

“The whole idea for these events and this organization is we will facilitate the greatest time of your life, but while you’re here we’re going to give you essentials as well,” said Robinson.

One of Robinson’s passions is helping more Black Americans become homeowners. According to the Urban Institute, homeownership rates in Black Americans have declined to levels not seen since the 1960s. Currently, data shows about 42 percent of Black people are homeowners.

“The freedom, the wealth-building aspects -- there’s so many things that homeownership encompasses that a community of people who have been disenfranchised for so long could learn,” said Robinson.

His solution to the problem is connecting people with resources. Banks and other organizations that can help people buy homes were present at the block party.

Robinson says by making the event fun, he hoped more people would come out and get useful information.

MORE NEWS: Charlotte ranked in top 3 US cities to start a business

Robinson says he got his passion for homeownership from his father, Tommie Robinson, who says he watched for decades as many historically Black neighborhoods disappeared from Charlotte.

“You have a lot of people moving into Black communities because the real estate is cheaper,” said Tommie Robinson, “When I was a young man in Charlotte, we had communities that don’t even exist anymore.”

Whether it’s to keep your home or to buy a new one, the Robinsons want people to know of the resources out there.