When news spread that country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton was coming to town, thousands of Charlotte residents were excited.

Blake Shelton announced on Twitter a couple days ago that he was hosting a free pop up show at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte.

For one family, that announcement meant their little girl would finally get to see her favorite celebrity. Brooke Haire wouldn't get to see Blake in person but in spirit.

Four years ago Brooke Haire was in a car accident that left her quadratic and ventilator dependent. According to Brooke's friends, the little girl loved to sing and dance.

At a dance recital back on March 12, 2017, Brooke asked if she could sing a Blake Shelton song on stage.

"So she sang “Saviors Shadow” the whole audience was in tears! The next day she had scheduled surgery. Before going into surgery she asked her mom to send that video of her singing to Blake. It was posted on Facebook and eventually make it to Blake and she shared it on Facebook and Twitter," Chasity Chapman said.

Brooke you are an angel!! I'm honored you sang my song.. We are all keeping you in our prayers. https://t.co/TJ4PStizOA — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 15, 2017

Unfortunately, Brooke never got to see that he had shared her video because she went into a coma due to surgical complications and was declared brain dead two days after the recital.

"We know if Brooke were still here she’d be begging us to go to this show so we are thrilled to be able to attend and we are bringing her favorite teddy bear and a necklace with some of her ashes in it so she can be there with us too," Chapman said.

Brooke's mother and father will be at the concert tonight.

