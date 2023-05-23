AAA expects over 86,000 more Georgians to travel this Memorial Day weekend

"It's bad when you get excited after seeing something for $3 a gallon," says Kyle Gore.

MACON, Ga. — AAA expects way more people to travel this year than last; while there is some relief at the pump, you still need to pack your patience.

Whether you're filling up at Buc-ee's, Shell or Kroger, it is still at the top of many people's minds, significantly ahead of memorial day weekend.

"We expect 1.3 million people (in Georgia) to travel this memorial day holiday weekend," says AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters.

Waiters said that's 86,000 more people than last year. As a result, a lot more travelers are choosing driving over flying.

"Most of those people will travel by car, and we expect 1.1 million to hit the road (in Georgia)," says Waiters.

Georgia's average price for regular gas is $3.25, down almost 90 cents compared to last year's average of $4.14. Waiters said lower demand for gas is a reason for the drop in prices, also crude oil.

"The main culprit is crude oil because it accounts for over half of what the prices of gas prices will be. So when crude oil is low, nine times out of 10, gas prices will be low," says Waiters.

Even though gas prices are significantly lower than a year ago in Georgia, it's uncertain if that will carry over in the summer.

"We don't know going into summer travel if gas prices will rise dramatically because of what's been going on with crude oil," says Waiters.

"Right now, anytime you see something under $3, pull in and fill up whether you need it or not," says Gore.

Waiters said the busiest day to travel is this Friday. The best time to leave will be early morning or anytime after 6 p.m.