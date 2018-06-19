CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- American Airlines released a statement Tuesday stating PSA Airlines had stabilized its computer systems and was working to get back to regular operations after technical glitches paralyzed flights for days.

According to an American Airlines spokesperson, about 200 flights were canceled on Tuesday. That number was expected to dramatically drop on Wednesday.

"The process of getting back to operating their full schedule is expected to take several days as we work to get aircraft and crews where they need to be," said Katie Cody, senior manager, global communciations, American Airlines.

"This issue is not affecting any of American’s other regional carriers or mainline flights," American Airlines said.

Officials said the regional carrier operates about 12 percent of American’s 6,700 daily flights.

"We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We are rebooking passengers and American's Customer Relations department continues to reach out all affected customers. We encourage our customers traveling on PSA -operated flights over the next few days to check their flight status at aa.com or on the American Airlines app. Both aa.com and the American Airlines app will let customers verify which carrier operates their flight."

Over the weekend, American Airlines was forced to ground many of their PSA airlines flights due to a computer glitch. That technical error carried over into the beginning of the work week for many in Charlotte and those trying to fly into Charlotte.

