ACC teams hope vaccinations reduce COVID-19 setbacks in '21

Atlantic Coast Conference coaches are counting on high program COVID-19 vaccination rates to minimize risks of illnesses or lineup-depleting contact tracing for the upcoming college football season.

That has meant teams working through the off-season’s final weeks toward an 85% threshold of vaccinated players, coaches and staffers.

Teams that hit that mark are permitted to ease mitigation steps such as social distancing at team meals or traveling.