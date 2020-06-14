Huntersville Fire: 2 people pinned inside vehicle after accident on I-77

Mecklenburg EMS said one person was transported with serious injuries by Medic, and one person was evacuated by helicopter.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Several first responder agencies are responding after an accident on Interstate 77 Southbound at the ramp for Interstate 485.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the call for service came in around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

One vehicle overturned, with heavy damage visible, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. Huntersville Fire confirmed two people were pinned inside the vehicle.

Officials requested MedCenter Air to the scene to transport those involved for medical treatment. Mecklenburg EMS said one person was transported with serious injuries by Medic, and one person was evacuated by helicopter.

The severity of injuries for the person evacuated by helicopter is not known.

At this time no further information is known. This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.