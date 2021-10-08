CMPD: Adult, juvenile injured after 'accidental shooting' in south Charlotte

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating what they believe to be an "accidental shooting" from Tuesday night, seriously injuring an adult and a juvenile.

According to information from a CMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7200 block of Bevington Woods Lane just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers said a juvenile and adult were found at the scene, shot, and both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Early evidence suggests that these injuries were sustained as the result of an accidental shooting, but officers are still actively investigating this incident," CMPD said in the statement.

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates as they become available.

