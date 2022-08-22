Active shooter training underway in York County

If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County.

If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run through Wednesday.

MORE ON WCNC: Charlotte city council set to vote on UDO proposal on Monday

MORE ON WCNC: UNC Charlotte's 1st day of classes leave health officials concerned about monkeypox

MORE ON WCNC: 5 ways to protect yourself from a job scam

REMINDER: Aug. 22-24 the YCSO will be conducting Active Shooter/Aggressor training at the former Finley Road Elementary School in Rock Hill from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Loud noises and simulated gun fire may be heard in the area. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/Rp9eoCgg5t — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 21, 2022

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts