Active shooter training underway in York County

If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County.

If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run through Wednesday. 

