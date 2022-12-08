Actor's Theatre of Charlotte auctioning equipment

Actor's Theatre of Charlotte stopped productions at the end of October, ending a 34-year run of stage shows in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Weeks after closing permanently, the Actor's Theatre of Charlotte is auctioning equipment used to put on shows at the former Queen City staple.

Iron Horse Auction Company is handling the sale, which includes props, lights, video equipment and other stage equipment. The auction runs online from Dec. 8 through 2 p.m. on Dec. 15. All equipment is sold in as-is condition.

Actor's Theatre of Charlotte ceased production at the end of October, 33 years after opening in 1989. The company's final production was "Evil Dead The Musical," which was performed at Queens University's Hadley Theatre.

"Did you know you can accumulate a lot of stuff over 34 years?" the company wrote on Facebook. "Well it's all gotta go!"

Actor's Theatre of Charlotte said the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with lackluster ticket sales, were factors that led to shutting down.

"It's painful," executive director Laura Rice said. "I really wanted my children to grow up around it, I wanted my children to hear the stories that we produce and be a part of those conversations."

The company's Uptown location was demolished for new apartments in 2016. ATC eventually moved to Queens University, but the venue wasn't available beyond 2022.

