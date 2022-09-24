Charlotte YMCA opens new adaptive playground

The playground includes sensory play pieces, wide ramps for wheelchair access and diverse spaces for children of all abilities to enjoy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Keith Family YMCA unveiled a new adaptive playground on Saturday.

The playground, located on Old Mallard Creek Road, includes sensory play pieces, wide ramps for wheelchair access and diverse spaces for children of all abilities to inclusively enjoy.

Saturday's event included a welcome, sharing of the playground’s significance in our community and a ribbon cutting, as well as time for families to experience the playground.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte offers an array of diverse abilities programs that kids can enjoy.

