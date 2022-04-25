Additional SNAP benefits extended, food pantries still prepare for droves of people

Andrew Harrell with No Kid Hungry North Carolina said even though these programs are still open, families could take a hit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were extended under the Biden administration. The COVID-19 era policy was set for those who had trouble with food insecurity. Heading into the summer months, food pantries and national organizations are preparing for uncertainty even with the extension.

Tina Postal, Marketing Director with Loaves and Fishes in Charlotte, told WCNC Charlotte many who the organization serves will receive the extra help.

“About 40 to 45% of the recipients who receive food benefits from us are on snap benefits," Postal said. “We are bracing for more children for what we’ve seen historically.”

Postal said the reason comes down to summer events. She said with kids are out of school and many won't receive free and reduced lunch. In addition, another obstacle is U.S record-high inflation.

“We’ve seen astronomical prices a 72% increase in ground turkey," Postal said.

Andrew Harrell with No Kid Hungry North Carolina said even though these programs are still open, families could take a hit.

“There’s a lot of concern with what meals will look like next year and we are not receiving the support for these waivers on the federal level," Harrell said.

How to receive help:

North Carolina Food Stamp Program

No Kid Hungry Text "Food" or "Comida" to 304304

Loaves and Fishes

