York County organization helps adults with disabilities lead productive, fulfilling lives

The center's day programs empower members to pursue personal interests and assure caregivers their loved ones are practicing essential life skills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For almost 40 years, the Adult Enrichment Center in Rock Hill has made it its mission to help build communities that promote the independence of individuals of all abilities.

A major part of what they provide is the High 5 School of Arts.

At High 5, everyone has a voice. Diversity and inclusion are the norm. People of all abilities fully engage with life through quality learning and creative expression. Their day programs for adults with disabilities empower members to pursue personal interests and assure caregivers that their loved ones are practicing essential life skills in a safe environment. The High 5 campus is located in Rock Hill and serves members from across York County including York and Fort Mill.

High5 is a day program for disabled adults ages 18 and up, with members primarily representing young adults with a variety of intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most members live at home and choose to remain active in study, activities, and community life. Membership can be in a short- or long-term capacity, depending on employment status and family needs. An average of 40 members per day are on the campus. Some are scheduled all week, while others choose to come once or twice a week.

Adult Enrichment Centers offer three support groups located at two locations. Coffee, Conversations, and Caregiving is held on the first Tuesday of the month at their York Thrive Center on South Pacific Avenue. They also have sessions on the third Tuesday of each month at the Fort Mill Renew Center on Lestina Court.

These support groups are open to the public and available to anyone in need. If you have questions, you can reach out to the York Center at 803-684-1361 or the Fort Mill Center at 803-396-5336 if you need more information.

