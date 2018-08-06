RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An advocacy group is calling on Apple and Amazon to drop North Carolina's Research Triangle as potential campus sites because of a legislative effort to put voter identification requirements into the state constitution.



The News and Observer of Raleigh reports Color of Change says it ran ads in newspapers in Seattle and San Jose, California, telling the two companies to "reject racism, not reward it."



Republican legislative leaders filed a proposed amendment to the state constitution Thursday that would ask voters to decide whether a photo ID requirement should be added to current voting qualification.



North Carolina is on the list of 20 sites being considered for Seattle-based Amazon's second headquarters. Apple, based outside of San Jose, California, is considering a Research Triangle Park site for one of its campuses.

