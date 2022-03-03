'We have not come here easily' | Afghan refugees still resettling in Charlotte months after evacuating

Afghan families were able to pick up free supplies provided by The Independence Fund.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been almost six months since the city of Kabul in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after the United States pulled troops out, out forcing millions of Afghans to flee their homes.

Many came to America and hundreds are still getting settled in North Carolina. Meanwhile, the city of Charlotte is still trying to get dozens of Afghan families into permanent housing.

“I had a really good life in my country," said Sarajulhaq Muhtasve, an Afghan refugee living in Charlotte. "I have not left my country because of money, because of anything else, just because of security issue."

Muhtasve and a dozen other families were in hotels until they were moved to east Charlotte. On Thursday morning, these families were able to pick up free supplies provided by The Independence Fund.

“What we do is until they can really, you know, get transportation under control, get a job, get school, all these little things that we take for granted, we just provide them a hand up so that they can make their lives the flow more easy," said Sam Johnson, the executive vice president for the fund.

Twice a week, the organization provides food, clothes, and any other supplies for families need around the Charlotte area.

"It was helpful because like, we came only with ourself, and we have we had nothing with us. No idea about home nobody idea about home tools," Muhtasve said.

Thursday's batch of supplies focused on what the women needed.

“We went on Amazon, working with our Afghan partners, I said, 'alright, what are the things that you need? Not what we think you need, what are the things that you need?'” Johnson said.

The refugees said they’re thankful for all the help they’re getting, but transportation is still an issue and they could always use more translators.

“We have not come here easily. That's why we expect a lot from government and all to help us till we get to our normal life," Muhtasve said.

They’ll need every resource available big or small to make a new life in an unfamiliar land.

The Independence Fund is just one of the dozens of organizations helping Afghan refugees' resettlement in the Queen City easier. They are looking for volunteers and donations to continue their mission.

