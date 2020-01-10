Another one: Aftershocks continue nearly 2 months after Sparta earthquake

Around 40 small earthquakes have hit after the big one in August

SPARTA, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is of the damage from the large August 9th 5.1 Earthquake in Sparta

Almost two months after North Carolina's biggest earthquake in more than 100 years, aftershocks continue in the mountains.

A new aftershock at 2.6 magnitude happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. That's typically strong enough to be felt near the center, but not strong enough to cause damage.

Since the large 5.1 earthquake shook the region on Aug. 9, there have been at least 40 small aftershocks by our count. Most of them have been between magnitude 1 and 2.9. No additional damage has been reported from any aftershocks.

It seems there are still aftershocks happening near #Sparta.

There was a 2.6 quake this afternoon just before 4pm.



By my count, there have been about 40 aftershocks (many in the 1-2 mag. range) since the 5.1 Aug 9th #earthquake.



This can happen after big earthquakes. @wfmy pic.twitter.com/MR45LeOGXB — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 1, 2020

As you know, earthquakes are rare in North Carolina. The earthquake in August was the strongest to hit the state in 100 years. It is common for aftershocks to follow large earthquakes. Often, several dozen happen and can last a few months after the fact. That appears to be what is happening in the Sparta area.