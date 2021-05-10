AG Josh Stein to Facebook: Instagram Kids is dangerous for our children

“Launching a version of Instagram for young children is a terrible idea,” said Attorney General Stein. “Facebook’s inability to stop the spread of disinformation, protect people’s personal information, and stop abuse provides no confidence that the company would be able to protect our young people online. I am particularly concerned about the impact even more social media at a younger age could have on our children’s emotional well-being. Keeping our kids safe is job one for all of us. That's why I oppose Facebook's ill-considered and dangerous move to allow young children on Instagram.”