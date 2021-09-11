Firefighters are trying to find a way to get to the fire. It's burning in a remote location on the mountain.

Firefighters are trying to find a way to get to a large fire located on Sauratown Mountain.

The North Carolina Forestry Center District Office says there are multiple agencies on the scene of the fire.

The Stokes County Fire Marshal, Scott Aaron, says the fire was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday after someone called and reported seeing smoke coming from the top of the mountain.

Officials say there is a scout plane at the mountain and a helicopter is on its way as well.

Due to weather conditions, the fire isn't spreading quickly and there are no homes are in immediate danger.

No homes have been impacted and there are no injuries at this time.

Multiple volunteer fire departments are also on the scene trying to figure out just how large the fire is and how to reach it.